Consolidated Supply Co. celebrates eight years in Puyallup

There are many members of the Puyallup community that have seen how far the area has come in the past decade.
Travis Martin, an estimator at Consolidated Supply Co., is no different. And thanks to his work, he can sometimes even tell what projects are being constructed before everyone else.
“People drive by and they see this big job site and they’re like, ‘What?’ if there’s no sign, but we may know, okay, it’s going to be a gas station, or it’s going to be a car wash,” said Martin, 36.
Consolidated Supply Co. is a family-owned plumbing, heating and waterworks wholesale distributor based out of Oregon. This year, the company is celebrating its 90-year anniversary.
The Puyallup branch, 2203 Inter Ave., was acquired by Consolidated Supply Co. in October 2010. Previously, it was Trident WaterWorks.
“Coming under this wing of Consolidated is a nice thing,” Martin said. “It brought a lot of structure to help us improve in what we were doing back in the day.”
Martin started out working in the yard in 2006, picking up trash and metal bands and moving pallets. He worked his way up to driver and then as an estimator, selling pipes and fittings for local projects.
“We’ll do anywhere from single family residences to multifamily — apartments, town homes (and) duplexes — (and) schools up to large warehouse buildings,” Martin said. “There was a lot of that going on in Puyallup and Fife.”
The company has sold parts to projects like the Stewart Crossing development and the Puyallup School District’s Northwood Elementary replacement project in Edgewood. And if there’s a street involved, it’s likely they’ve been involved in the process — even if it’s all behind-the-scenes work.
“Our culture here is to enhance the quality of life for Northwest families, and I think we do that on multiple levels for the community through the materials we provide, getting clean drinking water, anything you don’t really realize until it’s not happening how important it is,” said Kyle Barrette, branch manager for Puyallup.
Barrette joined the company seven months ago after moving from California. With only 11 employees staffed at the Puyallup branch, he said he likes the family atmosphere of the company and how he gets to be involved in helping local charities. Last year, the company donated $1,500 to the Puyallup Food Bank.
“Each branch is given an amount of money every year we’re allowed to donate, so for the past two years in a row, we’ve given it to the Puyallup Food Bank right down the street,” Barrette said. “I wanted to do something that affected the community right here.”
Consolidated Supply Co. is also federally recognized as a Women’s Business Enterprise.
Martin pointed out that Pierce County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country and it is good for business.
“Especially in Puyallup, I’ve seen it evolve...The traffic, just for the influx of people that are coming here,” Martin said. “A lot of building opportunities, which can be a good thing for a supplier of materials.”
At the same time, Martin and Barrette recognize the challenges that come with a growing community.
“I’ve never been a big fan of crowds,” Martin said. “However, I see it as a definite opportunity in the sense (that) some of those distribution warehouses might employee 100, 200 people — if that’s bringing jobs here, that’s huge for me. When I see something go up and I see a big parking lot full of cars — those are people with jobs.. I think from a community standpoint that’s a pretty nice thing.”
Martin and Barrette look forward to growing the company in the coming years as the community grows around them.
“It’s good to see your community grow. Being a part of that, knowing that if something goes in, thinking ‘Hey, I had a hand in that,’” Martin said.
For more information, visit consolidatedsupply.com.
