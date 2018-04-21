Prepare to get your geek on. Puyallup’s mini-comic con is almost here

Prepare to get your geek on, Puyallup.
The Puyallup Public Library is hosting its fifth annual PuliCon, a mini-comic con, on May 5.
At the convention, guests can meet local writers and artists and participate in games and activities. There will be 26 vendors at the event, selling items from slime to custom video games. An artist’s alley and a professional photographer will be at the event.
Last year, 2,357 people attended PuliCon. This is the first year the library received funding from the city of Puyallup for the convention. Lodging Tax Awards funding provided $5,000 to the library, allowing staff to create new events and activities. Previously, the event was supported entirely by the Friends of the Puyallup Public Library group.
“Being able to see the support for (PuliCon) has been awesome,” Puyallup young adult librarian Bonnie Svitavsky said, adding the city administration has embraced the event.
The library will have virtual reality equipment available to those 13 and older throughout the day. The VR equipment was obtained through a grant from the Washington State Library. The games "First Contact" and "Oculus Dreamdeck" will be available to play.
Oregon Trail scavenger hunt
A scavenger hunt incorporates technology and local landmarks to create “Meeker’s Trail Tales: A Retro Adventure.”
The game is a scavenger hunt akin to “escape room”-type games that involves solving puzzles and following clues using a smart phone app, "ClueKeeper."
The clues will take participants out to landmarks around Pioneer Park. The scavenger hunt is one of the new activities the library put together with extra funds.
Other events
Various activities will be available for PuliCon attendees throughout the day:
Free comic books for Free Comic Book Day
Crafts on the second floor
Cascade Regional Blood Services' bloodmobile will be available for donations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Geeky Storytime: Star Wars is 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
DigiPen Institute of Technology: An Education in Interactive Entertainment, 1 -2 pm
Cosplay Dance at the Puyallup Activity Center from 5-9 p.m. with costume contest starting at 7 p.m.
The 2018 PuliCon event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5 at the Puyallup Public Library, 324 S. Meridian. Attendees are welcome to come dressed in costume or cosplay of their favorite characters.
For more information, visit puyalluplibrary.org/719/PuliCon-2018.
