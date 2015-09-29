Her Peace of Mind program supports women during challenging times

It was a day described by Jenny Inderbitzin as beautiful. One of those unseasonably warm and sunny October days, and she’d just finished watching her daughter’s high school soccer game.
When Jenny and her family got home, there was a message for her on the answering machine. It was her doctor saying to come in the next day, and bring somebody with her.
Days later, on Oct. 18, 2011, Inderbitzin was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” she said. “The doctor said I had inflammatory breast cancer. It’s very aggressive and fast paced.”
A few months prior, Inderbitzin had her routine physical and nothing was discovered. Then she found a lump in her breast on her own. She had her gynecologist look at it, then a surgeon. She had it biopsied days before she found out the lump was malignant.
The day after Inderbitzin, 52, heard the fateful message from her doctor, she met with the surgeon, followed by an oncologist. The oncologist told Inderibitzin she had a 50/50 chance at survival.
“I don’t really remember, but my husband, John, said that I told him that I wanted to be around to meet my grandkids,” Inderbitzin said. “I wanted to win — I wanted to beat it.”
Inderbitzin is one of the many women Donna Banks, community nurse navigator at Good Samaritan Hospital, has journeyed right alongside during their fight with breast cancer.
Much like Inderbitzin, many women that Banks interacts with — either the day of or the day after their breast cancer diagnosis — are in shock and looking at one of the most difficult roads women face.
“I’m helping these women through one of the most difficult times in her life,” Banks said. “Cancer is the scariest word to people.”
Banks came to Inderbitzin’s first appointment with her, when she first learned her breast lump was malignant.
“She just knew what to do,” Inderbitzin said. “She took time with us. She was so personable. Donna was so comforting and telling us that she was there for us. She is a wealth of knowledge, and would do anything for you.”
Banks didn’t stop at just being there following Inderbitzin’s cancer diagnosis. When it came time for Inderbitzin’s double mastectomy, Banks was there, with a post-surgical camisole in tow.
The post-surgical camisole conceals tubes and drains for women who recently underwent a mastectomy.
“The camisoles help them to feel more put together,” Banks said.
Additionally, a free wig clinic at Good Sam is also provided to women undergoing cancer treatments that cause hair loss. It’s a service Inderbitzin also used with the help of Banks, for her to feel back to normal despite undergoing chemotherapy.
The post-surgical camisoles, the free wig clinic and more are part of a foundation started by Banks called Her Peace of Mind.
Her Peace of Mind provides free and reduced-cost screenings and mammograms to women in need of financial assistance. Gas cards and grocery cards, resource kits, education, support groups and exercise classes are all part of what Banks started.
“I’ve always wanted to work with breast cancer patients,” Banks said. “I just started Her Peace of Mind because I saw the need.”
Her Peace of Mind is funded primarily by the Come Walk with Me event, a 5K hosted along the streets of Sumner. The 5K paints the town pink, with even the high school football team and cheerleaders coming out to support walkers and Her Peace of Mind.
“All of the funds stay right here,” event manager Danette Felt said. “It takes care of the women in our community.”
For Inderbitzin, she remembers walking the 5K for the first time in 2012 and feeling overwhelmed by the love and support toward survivors.
“Everyone was decked out in pink,” she said. “It really got everybody involved. It’s fun to see the small little town of Sumner get so into it.”
To get involved
Come Walk with Me kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 3) at the Old Cannery in Sumner. To register or for more information, visit http://www.multicare.org/comewalkwithme/.
