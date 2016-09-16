Man killed in Parkland identified

A homeless man believed to be killed in Parkland by a recently released Western State Hospital patient was identified Friday as 41-year-old Thomas Fite.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the cause of death.
Another transient found Fite’s body about 9:40 a.m. next to the road at 107th Street South and Pacific Avenue South. He told deputies Fite had been seen with a man who at a nearby fast-food restaurant.
Deputies found the suspect inside the restaurant in a blood-soaked shirt with his pants down, rambling nonsense, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. The man was taken into custody after a brief struggle with deputies.
A motive has not been release but investigators said the suspect was possibly harassing and confronting people in that area Wednesday night.
He was released from Western State Hospital eight days before Fite was killed after receiving treatment for his bipolar condition and was supposed to stay in touch with a Tacoma mental health care facility.
The man has six previous felony convictions and 44 misdemeanor convictions, according to court records.
Anyone who saw someone acting erratic in that area was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s nonemergency line at 253-798-7530.
