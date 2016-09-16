Student arrested after alleged social media gun threat against Gig Harbor school

A Gig Harbor High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a gun threat against the school on social media.
Several teenagers reporting seeing the threat on SnapChat and immediately reported it to a district representative, who called police.
The 15-year-old boy posted a picture to his Snapchat of himself “displaying a gun with an ominous warning,” Chief Kelly Busey said. “We take those things very seriously.”
The sophomore was in custody 40 minutes later.
He declined to speak with police and was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers seized the gun shown in the picture.
“The student will be excluded from campus and will not be considered for re-entry until this is thoroughly investigated and resolved,” Principal Tom Leacy wrote in a letter posted on the Peninsula School District’s website.
Additional security was put in place on campus Friday as a precaution.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments