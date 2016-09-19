Auburn police seek Umpqua Bank robber

Auburn police are seeking a man who robbed an Umpqua Bank branch Saturday.
The man came into the branch at 1261 Auburn Way N. about 10 a.m. and demanded money, then threatened to shoot the teller if his demands weren’t met, according to police.
The man is described as a 30-to-35-year-old man, between 6 feet and 6 feet 2, with a medium build, short dark hair, a mustache and a goatee.
He was wearing a Detroit Tigers hat, a gray hoodie with “B NW Project” on the front and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Auburn police at 253-288-7403 or to call 911.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
