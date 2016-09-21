Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Puyallup

The shots were fired at 4:25 a.m. and jostled several Puyallup residents out of sleep.
Three of the shots struck a man sleeping in a Honda outside his aunt’s house near 101st Avenue East and 185th Street Court East on Sept. 11.
Police arrived to find the man screaming inside his car with three gunshot wounds in his leg. Another two bullets struck his car.
The victim said he didn’t know who shot him. Witnesses described a car matching the description of a vehicle owned by a man now dating the victim’s ex-girlfriend.
On Tuesday, 22-year-old Kevin An pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He was ordered held on $200,000 bail.
The night before the shooting, An and the victim allegedly had a confrontation. One of An’s friends “was trying to hype up An, telling him he needed to handle it one on one, like a real man,” according to charging papers.
An posted about the fight in a series of Snapchat images.
One said that the victim was coming after him. Another talked about how An had to surrender his gun in July but he planned to get another.
Police said they were able to trace An’s cell phone within blocks of where the victim was shot two minutes before neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots.
