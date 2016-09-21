Tacoma homicide suspect turns himself in

A man charged with fatally shooting another man outside a house in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood turned himself in Wednesday after nearly three weeks on the run.
Yancy “Slim” Ray, 50, is expected to appear in court Thursday (Sept. 22.) He is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the Sept. 3 death of Hyson Sabb, 41.
Police believe the men argued outside a friend’s house in the 1500 block of South L Street before Ray left to go get a gun.
The argument started after Ray allegedly berated a woman who offered to help him with a drug deal. Sabb, who was friends with the woman, overheard the confrontation and stepped in.
During the argument, Sabb ordered the woman to get his gun from the trunk of his car and Ray threatened to kill Sabb before leaving, according to charging papers.
Sabb’s gun didn’t have bullets and he was asking around for a ride when Ray returned and opened fire, striking Sabb.
He died at the hospital.
