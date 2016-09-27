Man charged with gas station robbery held on $200,000 bail

A man suspected of robbing a Pierce County gas station is being held on $200,000 bail.
Anthony Hayes, 29, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree robbery and eluding a police vehicle in connection with Sunday’s holdup.
Detectives said Hayes walked into a convenience store about 4:45 a.m. wearing a mask and carrying a shotgun.
He ordered the clerk to lock the door and then took cash, lottery tickets and three cartons of cigarettes, according to charging papers.
A Lakewood officer who was nearby heard the robbery call and responded. The officer spotted Hayes getting into a vehicle and tried to stop him but Hayes was able to get out of the parking lot by driving in reverse.
A sheriff’s deputy soon joined the pursuit, which was estimated to be about 35 to 45 mph and lasted seven blocks.
“Officers tried to box him in, eventually forcing him into the ditch where he was eventually forced to stop despite his attempt to get away,” records show.
