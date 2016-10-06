‘Do you want to die?’ — man accused of shooting at another driver in Tacoma

A man who yelled, “Do you want to die?” at another driver has been charged with shooting at the man Tuesday in Tacoma.
Drake Jones, 22, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, first-degree possession of a firearm and felony eluding in connection with Tuesday’s shooting.
He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
The victim called 911 about 9 p.m. to report that while driving home he was shot at by a man in a Lexus, later identified as Jones, because he’d been unable to pass as quickly as he wanted.
It happened near South 56th and South G streets.
The victim said Jones tailgated him even though he was driving the speed limit and was unable to get around him because of oncoming traffic.
“The car tried to pass him at least three times, in no-passing zones, almost causing a collision, each time,” according to charging papers.
When the victim pulled over to let Jones pass, Jones allegedly stopped next to him and yelled, “Do you want to die?”
The victim saw a gun and sped off in fear, stopping in a nearby parking lot to run into a store. As he ran, the victim heard gunshots and turned around to see Jones driving away.
A bullet hole was found in the passenger side door of the victim’s van.
The victim followed Jones in his van until police arrived and started a chase.
During the pursuit, Jones drove up to 110 mph, ran stop signs and drove in reverse at one point before pulling into a driveway and running away, records show.
A search dog found Jones hiding in construction debris near a vacant house and police took him into custody.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments