Robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in Tacoma

A man who robbed two people in a car in a Tacoma parking lot Friday was fatally shot by one of the robbery victims during the confrontation, police said.
The shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Division Avenue.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead man as 26-year-old Terry Webb.
Police said Webb robbed two men at gunpoint.
“One of the robbery victims was legally armed and shot the suspect,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Webb was driven to the hospital by a friend and pronounced dead on arrival.
The 36-year-old robbery victim who shot Webb was not arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
Although police declined to say who drove Webb to the hospital after the shooting, a 26-year-old woman was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery shortly after the incident.
Comments