Two Federal Way cops shoot man allegedly armed with knives

Two Federal Way Police officers shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence incident between two adult brothers on Saturday night, police said.
Officers were dispatched to Camelot Square mobile home park in the 3000 block of South 288th Street at 5:40 p.m. to respond to the situation, and were informed one of the brothers was armed with a knife.
When police got there, they found a 21-year-old Hispanic man armed with multiple knives. The man confronted the officers, who were outside, and “made a statement about wanting to die,” police said. He moved toward them and two officers responded simultaneously by firing at him, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fearing for their safety before police arrived on the scene, members of the family had locked themselves in a room. They were helped through a window when officers arrived.
The officers who fired on the suspect have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome, which is standard procedure, the department said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
