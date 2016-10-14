2 men fatally shot in Tacoma

Two men were fatally shot outside a Tacoma home early Friday, police said.
Several people called 911 just before 1 a.m. to report hearing gunshots in the 3600 block of Portland Avenue East.
Officers arrived and found one man dead and another wounded. The second victim was pronounced dead by 1:40 a.m.
Neither victim has been identified. One was 55 years old; the other man was in his 40s.
No one has been arrested and a motive has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
