Crime

October 14, 2016 6:10 AM

2 men fatally shot in Tacoma

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Two men were fatally shot outside a Tacoma home early Friday, police said.

Several people called 911 just before 1 a.m. to report hearing gunshots in the 3600 block of Portland Avenue East.

Officers arrived and found one man dead and another wounded. The second victim was pronounced dead by 1:40 a.m.

Neither victim has been identified. One was 55 years old; the other man was in his 40s.

No one has been arrested and a motive has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Mother talks about sentencing for men convicted of fatally shooting son outside Tacoma convenience store

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos