Bellarmine student admits to gun in backpack, but not pot, police say

A Bellarmine Preparatory School student was arrested Monday afternoon after bringing a gun and marijuana to school, according to Tacoma police.
The 17-year-old boy was booked into Remann Hall in Tacoma on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Monday night.
School security officers contacted Tacoma police about 12:30 p.m. after they were told the student had a gun in his backpack, Cool said.
Security contacted the student, took possession of his backpack and escorted him to the dean of students’ office, Cool said, where police were called.
Security officers then searched the backpack and found the gun and marijuana, Cool said. The student admitted to having the gun but denied knowing the marijuana was in his backpack.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
