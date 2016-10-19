Puyallup police shoot armed robber after pursuit

Puyallup police shot and seriously injured a serial robber early Wednesday after the man allegedly pulled out a gun at the end of a high-speed pursuit.
The incident started about 2:30 a.m. when officers were called to a restaurant in the 600 block of South Hill Park Drive for an armed robbery in progress.
Several people called 911 to report a man was threatening employees and customers.
Arriving officers spotted a car speeding away from the restaurant and gave chase on 31st Avenue Southwest near the state Route 512 overpass.
The driver fled, prompting a pursuit on eastbound SR 512.
The driver got off the freeway at South Meridian Street and tried to head north but lost control and crashed head-on into a concrete overpass support pillar.
As officers tried to arrest the suspected robber, who was in the passenger seat, he allegedly pointed a gun at the driver.
An officer then shot the passenger, who police said is suspected of 10 robberies in Pierce County. Three of them were in Puyallup.
He was taken to a hospital, where the man is listed in serious condition.
The driver was taken into custody.
South Meridian Street is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments