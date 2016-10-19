Tacoma transient found shot to death, police say

Tacoma police are investigating the death of a transient found dead early Tuesday as a homicide, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 3100 block of South 23rd Street about 10:25 a.m. after the man was found there. He had been dead for some time, Cool said.
The man, later identified as Dustin Kopp, 32, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Pierce County medical examiners.
The investigation is ongoing, Cool said.
“Hopefully, we’ll have it all solved sometime in the next day or two,” she said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
