BB gun used to kill man in Tacoma

A homeless man found dead in Tacoma earlier this week was killed by a single BB gun shot to the heart.
Dustin Kopp, 32, was found dead Tuesday morning on a steep embankment in the 3100 block of South 23rd Street. He lived beneath the state Route 16 overpass near South Cedar Street. The man accused of shooting him, Sergio Suarez, also lived there.
Pierce County prosecutors on Thursday charged Suarez, 36, with second-degree murder and second-degree assault for two separate attacks on two different men believed to have taken place Monday night. Kopp was killed; the other man was not injured.
It wasn’t until medical examiners performed an autopsy that they realized Kopp’s death was a homicide.
“The medical examiner reported that with the extent of the injury to the heart, the victim would have died quickly and could not have walked more than 30 feet or so,” according to charging papers.
Detectives interviewed transients who lived near the overpass and discovered Suarez was seen with a BB gun Monday during a confrontation with another homeless man who accused him of stealing his property.
Charging documents give this account:
A man asked Kopp to watch his belongings while he ran to get food Monday night. When he returned, his stuff was gone and Kopp told him Suarez had stolen his property. The man went to talk to Suarez.
“When he accused the defendant of stealing his property, the defendant responded by shooting him with a BB gun, and swinging a bat at him,” records show.
The man fled in search of a gun but soon gave up and went to sleep. On Tuesday morning, he went looking for Kopp and heard he was dead.
Kopp’s body was found about 10:25 a.m.
Police interviewed Suarez and found a BB gun and a jar of BBs among his possessions.
Suarez allegedly told detectives he was angry at Kopp for telling the other man Suarez stole his stuff, and went to confront Kopp.
“He admitted that during the argument he shot Mr. Kopp in the chest with the BB gun,” according to charging papers.
It’s unclear whether Suarez actually did steal the other man’s stuff.
