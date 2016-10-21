1 killed, 2 arrested for DUI in multi-car crashes blocking I-5 near Lakewood

A man was killed in one of two collisions caused by drunken drivers on Interstate 5 near state Route 512 early Friday.
One crash involved four vehicles; the other involved two.
Both took place on southbound I-5 just south of state Route 512.
A passenger involved in the first collision died. The suspected drunken driver from that crash was taken to the hospital and needed stiches, according to the State Patrol.
Nobody was injured in the second collision, which occurred 100 feet away. The car struck by that drunken driver left the scene before troopers arrived.
Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, trooper Todd Bartolac said.
All lanes reopened about 6 a.m.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments