Tacoma man sentenced for shooting at baby’s grandfather

A Tacoma man accused of shooting at his baby’s grandfather has been sentenced to four years, seven months in prison.
The deputy prosecutor and defense attorney recommended a low-end sentence for Jhamaul Wezley Alexander Thierry, 27, according to court records. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Ronald Culpepper agreed Oct. 13.
As part of negotiations with prosecutors, Thierry pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. He initially faced charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful gun possession and driving with a suspended license.
In his statement to amend the charges, Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Williams wrote that it didn’t appear Thierry fired the gun “with the intent to inflict great bodily harm.”
The shooting happened Feb. 24 after Thierry’s girlfriend and the mother of his child got into a fight when the mother went to pick up the baby.
After mother and child went home, Thierry showed up and fired at the baby’s maternal grandfather, who was in the front yard. The grandfather shot back. No one was hit.
Police found and arrested Thierry the next day.
In his statement to plead guilty, Thierry wrote: “I was not trying to hit anyone,” though he acknowledged others feared they could be seriously hurt.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments