October 23, 2016 6:50 AM

1 killed, 2 wounded in Tacoma shooting

By Kenny Via

One man was killed and two others were wounded early Sunday in a shooting in South Tacoma, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

Cool gave this account:

Police were called about 2 a.m. to the 5200 block of South Tacoma Way after reports of shots fired.

Three men in their mid- to late-20s were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.

One victim was pronounced dead about 4 a.m.

Tacoma Police are investigating the scene. They have not arrested a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

