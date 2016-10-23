1 killed, 2 wounded in Tacoma shooting

One man was killed and two others were wounded early Sunday in a shooting in South Tacoma, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Cool gave this account:
Police were called about 2 a.m. to the 5200 block of South Tacoma Way after reports of shots fired.
Three men in their mid- to late-20s were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
One victim was pronounced dead about 4 a.m.
Tacoma Police are investigating the scene. They have not arrested a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments