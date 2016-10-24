Amber Alert issued for Spokane Valley girl canceled; girl found safe

An Amber Alert was canceled Monday afternoon after a 6-year-old Spokane Valley girl taken from her school was found safe on Spokane’s South Hill, police said.
Police issued the alert earlier in the day, saying Danika L. Packard may be in danger in the company of her mother, Tracy A. Packard, 35. Mother and daughter were found on the South Hill a little after 3 p.m., the Idaho State Police confirmed.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 6-year-old Spokane Valley girl who may be in danger in the company of her mother, Tracy A. Packard, 35.
The girl, Danika L. Packard, was taken out of Woodward Elementary School, 7401 E. Mission Ave., by her mother Monday morning. The school called the girl’s father about 10:30 a.m. and informed him that Tracy Packard had been acting odd and said she was pulling Danika from school to “go be with the Lord,” Spokane Valley police said.
The girl’s father indicated that Danika may be in danger, police said. Tracy Packard was last known to be driving a maroon, 4-door, 2002 Buick LeSabre and was observed traveling on Interstate 90 eastbound about noon.
Deputies began checking possible locations, including the family’s homes in Spokane Valley, but were unable to locate Danika, Tracy or the car. Deputies are working with other law enforcement agencies to check possible locations in North Idaho.
The girl’s father told police that Tracy Packard has been acting strangely the last few days. He said the behavior is not normal and he fears for their safety.
Danika is 4 feet tall and 55 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink or purple top.
Tracy Packard is 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds with brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie with white lettering.
The Buick LeSabre has tinted windows with Washington license plate 934YVS.
Anyone with information about their location is urged to call 911 immediately.
