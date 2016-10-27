Two suspects arrested in death of man found in Capitol Forest

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects on Wednesday in the death of 18-year-old Dakota Walker. Walker was found dead in Capitol State Forest on Oct. 20.
Vincent “Vince” L. Garlock, 29, and Jonathan Bartocek, 31, are both being held in the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Bartocek also operated under several aliases, including Jonathan Ackerman, David Capron and Joey Caprone.
During a Thursday morning press conference, Undersheriff Tim Braniff said the two men were arrested after members of the public called and reported information.
The two suspects and the victim arrived in Thurston County in August and had been engaged in crminal activity, including burglaries and identity theft, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cameron Simper said that Walker had been engaged in a “domestic relationship” with Bartocek.
The three men met in Ohio and traveled to Thurston County together. Investigators believe that the victim was planning to report the suspects’ criminal activity to law enforcement. Walker never reported the alleged crimes, but investigators found documentation of the the burglaries and identity theft among his posessions, Simper said.
“It appears that the young victim was sick of the lifestyle,” Simper said.
He added that detectives believe that Walker was killed by the suspects to keep him quiet about the property crimes.
Both suspects allegedly admitted being present during Walker’s death, but they pointed fingers at each other. Walker died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Coroner’s Office. Investigators believe that Walker was lured to the forest and shot there, Simper said.
The men were arrested near the Boulevard Animal Clinic, in Olympia — although they had no involvement with the business. Simper said a law enforcement officer spotted one of the suspects’ cars near the clinic and arrested him. The second suspect was lured to the area and also arrested.
“Both men were arrested without incident,” Simper said.
The suspects were identified and arrested with the help of the Thurston County Narcotics Taskforce, the Olympia Police Department, the Coroner’s Office and Thurston County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects will appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
