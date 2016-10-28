Crime

Extra DUI patrols planned in King County this weekend

By Stacia Glenn

A DUI emphasis is planned in King County this weekend, and an additional 50 law enforcement officers will be on the lookout for drunken drivers.

Participating agencies include the Sheriff’s Department, State Patrol and police from Federal Way, Kent, Covington, Maple Valley, Muckleshoot, Black Diamond, Bellevue, SeaTac, Redmond, Seattle, Port of Seattle and Shoreline.

Specific times and locations for the patrols were not provided

A mobile impaired driving unit will be used to help process suspected DUI drivers, which enables officers to more quickly return to patrol.

