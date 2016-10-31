Woman faces 4 felonies after Spanaway assault, car chase

A 30-year-old woman faces four felony charges after prosecutors say she stole her dad’s friend’s truck, hit him with it, then led Pierce County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through Spanaway on Sunday.
Natasha Marie Flahaut, a transient is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, vehicular assault and attempting to elude a police vehicle, as well as third-degree driving with a suspended license.
According to charging documents:
During the middle of Saturday night, Flahaut’s father’s friend awoke to the sound of his truck starting at a house in the 600 block of 161st Street South in Spanaway. The man went outside to see what was going on and saw Flahaut driving his truck from the alley.
He went in front of it to stop her. She tried to swerve, but hit him. He was left with a deep gash to his right forearm and cuts on his left arm, necessitating a trip to the hospital for stitches.
Flahaut’s father told deputies investigating the truck theft that his daughter is homeless, addicted to drugs and “is in really bad shape.”
When a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy first saw Flahaut about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, she was going 68 mph in a 25 mph zone in the stolen truck.
The deputy tried to pull her over. She sped up. They reached a dead end.
She hung a left through someone’s yard, screaming out the window as she turned. She then blew through a stop sign at 70 mph.
Deputies tried to puncture her tires. They succeeded.
She drove on, undeterred.
They tried to spin her with a PIT maneuver. It didn’t stop her. They tried again. It worked.
She ran. The deputy tackled her. She fought. They sprayed her with pepper spray. They handcuffed her. She kept kicking.
Deputies couldn’t speak with the woman because she was “so out of control.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
