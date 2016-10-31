7-year-old hit by vehicle while trick-or-treating in Tacoma

A 7-year-old girl was hit and injured by a vehicle while trick-or-treating Monday evening in Tacoma, according to police.
The girl was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital with unspecified injuries, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
She was hit at North Ninth Street and I Street around 7:20 p.m. in front of many witnesses, Cool said.
The driver tried to flee, Cool said, but people held him until police arrived and took him into custody.
One witness told police the driver may have been intoxicated, Cool said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
