7-year-old hit by vehicle while trick-or-treating in Tacoma

0:59 Stubborn tire fire will take "hours" to extinguish Pause

1:57 Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool talks about massage parlor busts

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:31 How to check your ballot status

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:53 Pete Carroll says 'Lot of work to do' after Seahawks' loss to Saints

1:58 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Utah, penalties, playcalling and more

5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans

0:44 Old Town salmon statue caper spawns questions