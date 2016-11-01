4 arrested for Halloween night drive-by shooting

Four men were arrested Monday night for shooting up an apartment and a car in South Tacoma, according to Tacoma police.
The men were booked into Pierce County Jail early Tuesday on suspicion of drive-by shooting and first-degree assault. One of the men also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and violating conditions of his community custody.
The shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of South Orchard Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Tuesday afternoon.
Nobody was injured in the shooting.
Police stopped the group’s car a couple blocks away and officers immediately saw the firearms, Cool said.
“I think they were idiots,” Cool said. “I don’t think they even knew the people that lived there. They were just firing off rounds.”
