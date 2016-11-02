Police respond to crash, find man with gunshot wound

Police responding to a one-vehicle crash at 69th Street East and Lakeland Hills Way in Auburn early Wednesday found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Auburn Police believe the man was involved in a fight in the Lakeland Hills Town Center parking lot before he was shot. He then tried to drive away but lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe, crashing it into a tree at the nearby intersection, just after midnight.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His condition is not known.
Auburn Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 253-288-7403.
Brynn Grimley
