Police respond to crash, find man with gunshot wound

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater Pause

12:19 Oregon sheriff releases time-synched video LaVoy Finicum shooting

3:56 Oregon standoff: Boise protesters, Gov. Butch Otter react

2:53 Malheur Wildlife Refuge occupation - hear the story from all involved

1:55 'Monster' killer of Orting mother gets more than 26 years

0:26 Slow traffic on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

1:56 Mary Bridge Hospital opens adolescent behavioral health unit in Tacoma

1:28 Rookie RB C.J. Prosise on Seahawks' offense: 'We've got to get better'

0:44 Old Town salmon statue caper spawns questions