Woman fatally shot while driving early Friday in Tacoma

Tacoma police said a woman in her 20s died early Friday after someone fired several bullets into the back of her vehicle as she drove.
It happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Seventh Street, which is near North Seventh and North Pine streets.
Police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said investigators haven’t found anyone who saw the shooting, but that they do have a witness who saw the woman’s car slow down and come to rest against another vehicle. She was the only person inside, and traveled about a block after she was shot before the car stopped.
Paramedics arrived to take the woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators haven’t identified any suspects, Boyd said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
