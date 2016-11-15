Tacoma woman charged in wreck that killed her 3-year-old

1:22 Kent shopping center goes up in flames Pause

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms

1:29 Spreading smiles one rock at a time

1:06 Fire at Ultra Poly in Nalley Valley

0:31 Two men killed early Friday in Tacoma

1:32 Stadium students walk out to protest Trump

3:33 Predicting a liquid natural gas spill

2:49 Whole Child Initiative turns the tables on school discipline

1:39 Lincoln students walkout to protest Donald Trump