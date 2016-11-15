Tacoma woman charged in wreck that killed her 3-year-old

A woman is accused of causing the Tacoma wreck that killed her 3-year-old son, and was allegedly under the influence of multiple drugs at the time of the crash.
Heather Leah Ruopp, 36, was charged Monday with vehicular homicide. Court records did not list an attorney for her.
Charging papers give this account:
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 3000 block of Yakima Avenue, when Ruopp’s Kia sedan crossed the center line and hit an oncoming City of Tacoma work truck.
Witnesses said she’d been driving erratically and swerving prior to the wreck, and blood tests showed she had methamphetamine, amphetamine and Zolpidem (commonly used as a sleep aid) in her system.
She was mumbling and incoherent, and clearly in physical pain when an officer tried to speak with her. Meanwhile medics tended to the boy, who was unconscious.
Police determined the truck driver had tried to stop, but wasn’t able to avoid the crash. Ruopp was going about 50 mph in a 30 mph zone at the time.
Both Ruopp and the toddler were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. Ruopp had a fractured pelvis, and her son was put on life support after doctors determined his injuries weren’t survivable.
Police learned about a month later that the boy died from his wounds.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
