2-year-old abandoned in car outside Gig Harbor-area gas station

An employee at a Gig Harbor-area gas station called 911 Sunday after noticing a toddler left in a car outside the business.
Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer gave this account:
The employee called for help about 2:30 p.m. after noticing the 2-year-old girl had been alone for at least 20 minutes in a car parked by the gas pumps at 14317 Purdy Drove NW, near the Purdy Spit.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived and found the child sleeping in the backseat, but didn’t find the girl’s 29-year-old mother, or anyone else connected to the car nearby.
While trying to find identification for the child and her parents, the deputy saw drug paraphernalia and what looked like heroin residue. The deputy also saw about 20 shaved keys, which Troyer said is a method of stealing vehicles.
The deputy called Child Protective Services, which recognized the name of the registered owner of the car, and was able to connect the deputy with the girl’s grandmother.
The grandmother came to the gas station and waited with the toddler until Child Protective Services could arrive.
The girl was placed in foster care, and the family has been able to contact the mother, who has not been arrested, Troyer said.
The Prosecutor’s Office will get the case to review for possible charges.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
