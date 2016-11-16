Puyallup police seek tattooed child rape suspect

1:22 Kent shopping center goes up in flames Pause

4:40 Theft victim says Lakewood police 'dropped the ball'

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

1:57 Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool talks about massage parlor busts

3:33 Predicting a liquid natural gas spill

1:42 Seahawks line coach Tom Cable on how rapidly rookie LT George Fant has improved

2:43 Richard Sherman stumps - again- for Seahawks teammate Doug Baldwin, others for Pro Bowl

2:18 Sax! Tacoma saxophonist Erik Steighner on why classical sax is the best sax

1:56 Mom on pedestrian safety: "It's different when it happens to you"