Puyallup police seek tattooed child rape suspect

Puyallup police are seeking a suspect in a child rape there earlier this month who they believe may still be in the area.
Marcus Cordova, 39, is believed to be transient and frequenting Puyallup Tribe lands, while working in construction, department spokesman Scott Engle said.
There is probable cause for Cordova’s arrest for first-degree rape of a child for a Nov. 5 sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl at her Puyallup home, Engle said. Cordova had been living with the girl’s mother at the time.
“It’s very possible he could still be in the area. He’s been known to frequent the tribal casinos,” Engle said. “He may have left the area after the incident. We just don’t know.”
Cordova is also wanted on a warrant from the state of Colorado for violating his probation, Engle said.
Cordova was in the Puyallup area to work with a friend to renovate and flip houses, Engle said.
“He’s one of those guys that we’d like to locate as soon as we can, and we’d like to get him in custody as soon as we can,” Engle said.
Cordova is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has distinctive facial tattoos, including one around his right eye, and tattoos on his scalp.
Anyone with information about Cordova’s whereabouts is asked to call Puyallup police’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
