Fatality: woman struck by train near Ruston Way, Old Town

A 28-year-old Tacoma woman was struck and killed by a train Friday afternoon near Tacoma’s Old Town.
Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool referred detailed questions to Burlington Northern Railway police, but she said the incident was reported at about 3:20 p.m. Reportedly, the woman crossed one set of tracks at the intersection of McCarver Street and Ruston Way, and was hit by a train traveling on the second set of tracks.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as Alexandria Lewis, 28, of Tacoma. Calls to Burlington Northern police were not returned Friday.
The incident comes almost exactly a year after 31-year-old Cale Tyler was killed by an Amtrak train at the same location.
