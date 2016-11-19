Kent man dies after car drives into his apartment

A man died Saturday evening after being hit by a car that crashed through a Kent apartment building.
The fatal collision occurred at an apartment complex located at roughly the 10800 block of Southeast 240th Street.
Capt. Kyle Ohashi, a public information officer for the Kent Regional Fire Authority, said a car that came off of Southeast 240th hit a curbed area with trees and shrubbery before smashing into the wall of a ground-level apartment unit.
The driver and one passenger were in the car involved in the crash, but neither of them were injured, he said.
The cause of the crash, which was reported at about 6:20 p.m., is still under investigation, Ohashi said.
“They hit signs welcoming people to the apartment complex, and from there made a 90-degree turn into the building,” Ohashi said of the vehicle that hit the apartment.
“They landed on a gentleman who was unfortunately in his apartment and killed.”
Firefighters jacked up the car to reach the victim, but they were unable to revive him, officials said.
Other people were inside the apartment that was struck by the car, but Ohashi said they weren’t injured.
“Obviously they were very distraught, and they are being taken care of right now,” he said.
Shortly after 9:20 p.m., Ohashi said tow trucks had just finished removing the car from the building.
As of that time, he said nobody had been detained or placed under arrest for involvement in the crash.
Police and fire officials weren’t releasing additional about the occupants of the vehicle as of Saturday night.
The identity of the victim and the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner, the fire authority said in a news release.
Kent police, who are investigating the crash, expect to release more details about what caused the incident next week.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
