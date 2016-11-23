Woman fatally shot in Tacoma was prowling car of suspected shooter, police say

A 23-year-old woman shot in the back of the head while driving in Tacoma was killed by a drunken man whose car she was prowling, records show.
Police could not originally figure out why someone fired several shots into the back of Morgan Deines’ Lexus SUV on Nov. 11.
She was found about 2:30 a.m. in the driver’s seat suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back of her head. Deines later died at a hospital.
On Wednesday, Pierce County prosecutors charged James Reha, 28, with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
Charging papers give this account:
Deines and an unnamed friends were prowling cars near North Seventh and North Junett streets when they found Reha asleep in his car.
They opened his driver door and stole his cell phone. Then they noticed the trunk was open and started to remove speakers.
But Reha woke up and confronted Deines and the other man.
They saw Reha “reach into the passenger compartment of the vehicle and felt that he was reaching for a gun,” according to charging papers.
Deines’ accomplice took off running toward Sixth Avenue and heard several gunshots.
Deines pulled out of the parking lot in an apparent attempt to flee.
Witnesses spotted a man later identified as Reha “acting strange, running around and climbing into a grey car that was still parked in the parking lot,” records show.
He was then seen running down an alley before returning to his vehicle.
By the time police arrived on scene, Reha was walking away. Officers tried to speak with him on Sixth Avenue but Reha ran before being taken into custody.
He told detectives he’d just left a bar and was searching for his friends because they had the keys to his car.
“He said he did not recall where his car was parked because he was drunk” charging papers show.
A stolen 10mm handgun was later found hidden under a recycle bin where Reha was seen after the shooting. Police said the gun matches four shell casings found in the parking lot where Deines was shot.
Reha has prior convictions for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, burglary and second-degree theft, according to Pierce County Superior Court records.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
