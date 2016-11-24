Police arrest mother charged in Tacoma crash that killed her 3-year-old son

A woman whom authorities said was on multiple drugs when she caused a Tacoma crash that killed her 3-year-old son was arrested late Wednesday.
Heather Leah Ruopp, 36, was booked into Pierce County Jail.
Police have been searching for her since Nov. 15, when a warrant was issued for her arrest. Prosecutors have charged her with vehicular homicide and third-degree driving on a suspended or revoked license.
An arraignment date has not been set for Ruopp.
The collision occurred Aug. 18 in the 3000 block of Yakima Avenue after Ruopp’s sedan crossed the center line and struck an oncoming city of Tacoma work truck.
Witnesses said Ruopp was swerving and driving erratically before the wreck. Blood tests showed she had methamphetamine, amphetamine and Zolpidem (commonly used as a sleep aid) in her system.
Police determined the truck driver had attempted to stop but wasn’t able to avoid the collision. Ruopp was driving about 50 mph in a 30 mph zone when she hit the truck.
Ruopp and her son, Brody Debenning, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. Ruopp suffered a fractured pelvis. Her son was placed on life support after doctors decided his injuries weren’t survivable.
Police learned a month later that Brody had died.
A website that raised funds for Brody’s cremation said he died after being taken off life support, and became an organ donor.
