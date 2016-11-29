Man charged in second fatal crash in seven years

A man who drove into a ditch near Graham, killing his passenger, had alcohol, THC and methamphetamine in his system, records show.
Pierce County prosecutors on Monday charged Jacob Lee, 26, with vehicular homicide for a Sept. 11 crash that killed Christopher Grice, 36.
This is the second time Lee has been charged with vehicular homicide.
The most recent incident took place about 1:35 a.m. Sept. 11 on state Route 7, just south of 304th Street East.
Lee was traveling south in a 2002 Jeep Cherokee when he crossed all lanes and went into a ditch on the north side of the road.
Investigators said Grice, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown partially out the driver’s side window.
The Jeep continued forward through brush and other shrubbery in the ditch before striking a telephone pole, throwing Grice completely out of the vehicle and severely injuring Lee’s left arm.
Lee then apparently jerked the steering wheel, drove out of the ditch and across all lanes and landed in a ditch on the south side of the road.
When deputies arrived on scene, Lee was bleeding profusely and standing dazed in the road.
As a deputy applied a tourniquet to Lee’s arm, Lee said “he may have had a passenger in the vehicle, but that he might have dropped him off at home, he didn’t know,” according to charging papers.
Deputies and troopers searched in and around the Jeep but found no sign of a passenger. They discovered Grice’s body in the ditch on the north side of the road after following tire marks.
Grice was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lee told deputies he fell asleep behind the wheel because he’d been working long hours, but also allegedly admitted to having at least one drink that night.
Blood tests showed he was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and meth at the time of the crash.
Lee was also then on community custody supervision by the state Department of Corrections after being charged with unlawful possession of meth for two incidents in February and September 2015.
His previous convictions mean he faces a longer sentence if convicted of vehicular homicide for Grice’s death.
Lee faces 17½ years to more than 23 years if convicted as charged, deputy prosecutor Tim Jones said.
Lee was sentenced in 2010 to three years and five months in prison for one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault after an Aug. 29, 2009, crash on the Sumner-Buckley Highway.
One of the passengers, Derrick Laiblin, was killed. Two others suffered broken arms and internal injuries.
Prosecutors back then said Lee was going at least 60 mph in a 35 mph zone when he tried to pass a friend’s car in “a cat-and-mouse-type chase,” crossed a double yellow line and lost control. His truck rolled several times and hit a number of trees.
“I want to say sorry and that my heart goes out to all three of those families,” Lee tearfully said at his 2010 sentencing. “I want to say sorry to my family. ... I’m ready to take responsibility for it and come out a better person.”
An arraignment date has not yet been set for the charge related to Grice’s death.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments