Felon shot at Tacoma motel, then held on $500,000 bail

A shooting at a now-shuttered Tacoma motel came when one of the guests allegedly threatened a motel employee with a knife.
Sean Gorr, 32, was shot in the shoulder.
And now he’s charged with five counts of second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from the shooting and two related incidents.
Gorr, a convicted felon and sex offender, is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to the charges Monday.
His most recent run-ins with police started Oct. 29 at an apartment complex when officers were called to help Gorr’s estranged girlfriend, who he is accused of punching in the back to force her to walk back home.
Charging papers give this account:
As the couple approached the woman’s apartment, her mother came outside and ordered Gorr away.
He pointed a gun at the mother, and his girlfriend was able to break away and lock herself in the apartment and call 911.
Gorr broke down the apartment door but jumped off a balcony and fled when officers arrived.
Fast forward to Nov. 11 at the Calico Cat Motel on Pacific Avenue, which seven days later was shut down after the majority of rooms tested positive for methamphetamine.
The manager’s son heard what sounded like a physical fight coming from Gorr’s room but no one answered the door.
“He then used a manager's key to open the door and found a scared-looking (victim) on the bed and the defendant hovering over her,” according to charging documents.
Gorr allegedly pointed a gun at the manager’s son before leaving.
On Nov. 16, Gorr’s estranged girlfriend escaped from his room and ran to the motel’s front office, asking for help. The manager’s son and two other men went to Gorr’s room to ask him to leave the motel.
A struggle broke out and all the men ended up on the floor.
When Gorr allegedly pulled out a knife, the manager’s son shot him once in the shoulder. Gorr is expected to survive.
The manager’s son has not been charged in the shooting.
Gorr has prior convictions for first-degree child rape, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, records show.
