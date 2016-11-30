Tacoma police officer dies after shooting at East Side home; gunman not in custody

A Tacoma police officer was fatally shot Wednesday while responding to a domestic violence call on the city’s East Side, sparking an hours-long standoff with a volley of gunfire.
The officer was not immediately identified.
He was taken to Tacoma General Hospital after the shooting and underwent surgery. His death was announced at 9:13 p.m. A procession was being planned to transport the officer’s body to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This is the 11th Tacoma officer killed in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
The last line-of-duty death was a motorcycle accident with James Gordon “Jim” Lewis in April 2004. The last officer killed by gunfire was William Francis Lowry in August 1997.
At 9:15 p.m., the gunman was still believed barricaded in a three-story house in the 400 block of East 52nd Street. A SWAT team surrounded the home.
It was just before 4 p.m. when two officers were called to the home after a report of a verbal dispute. They knocked on the front door.
“A very short time later,” the officers called for priority backup, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said. Almost immediately, a “shots fired” call went out over the radio.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. It’s unknown whether officers returned fire.
Several people inside the home were able to get out immediately after the shooting but it was unknown whether others remained during the stand-off.
The presence of others might have prompted the officers to remain in a dangerous situation even after the gunman opened fire, Cool said.
“You had someone in the house who was shooting and you just can’t leave somebody inside,” she said.
Marcus Croskey, 35, of Tacoma, said he heard about the shooting from a Facebook post from his aunt. She posted that she was in the basement of the house.
Croskey said she got out safely and taken to Tacoma police headquarters.
TV stations reported that the man fired a rifle at a King County sheriff’s helicopter that hovered overhead, but police said they couldn’t be sure what the target was.
Immediately after the shooting, more than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Fife, Ruston, University Place, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Washington State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives responded.
“When you hear an officer calling for help and you hear them say ‘shots fired,’ you don’t have to ask for help,” Cool said, fighting back tears. “Everybody responds.”
Police blocked off several blocks from East 50th to East 54th streets, and from Pacific Avenue to E Street, and asked people to stay out of the area.
Residents already in the area were asked to stay inside.
At the hospital, uniformed officers from Bonney Lake, Lakewood and the State Patrol stopped by to offer condolences.
Outside the back ambulance entrance to the hospital, Tacoma police officers swarmed the area. A forensics team was on scene and appeared to remove a red plastic bag from the ambulance and carried it out to their van on Fourth and J streets.
John Gaines, who recently bought a home in the neighborhood, was there with contractors when he heard loud noises and rushed to see what was happening.
“Within a minute or so, I saw a ton of cop cars running around the neighborhood,” he said.
After spotting about 25 patrol cars around a home, “I decided to get out of there,” Gaines said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Staff writers Kenny Ocker and Candice Ruud contributed to this report.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
