Two candlelight vigils scheduled for fallen Tacoma officer

Two candlelight vigils will be held Thursday night in honor of the fallen Tacoma officer.
The Eastside Neighborhood Advisory Council is holding a 5 p.m. vigil at the Tacoma Police Sector 4 substation, 400 E. 56th St.
“This is the substation our fallen officer called home and spent his shifts,” according to a Facebook page for the event.
People are asked to gather in a back parking lot that will be roped off. The Stewart Heights Park parking and overflow lots in the center of the park will be open for vigil participants.
Another vigil will be held at 8 p.m. at Sheridan Elementary School, 5317 McKinley Ave. E.
An organizer with Life Center said Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland and other officials will speak and candles will be handed out to participants.
“We know too many people in that community and we want to go to them and give them an opportunity to mourn, talk and find healing,” organizer Lonnetta Cunningham said.
“We will be honoring and supporting the hurting families of this community and the lives lost,” said Dean Curry, lead pastor of Life Center.
