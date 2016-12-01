Man who fatally shot Tacoma officer had troubled past

The man who fatally shot a Tacoma police officer during a domestic-violence call Wednesday was Bruce Randall Johnson II, a 38-year-old Pierce County resident, a relative told The News Tribune on Thursday.
Johnson was the father of three and worked as a barber in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood, The News Tribune has learned.
He also was known to carry firearms, court records show.
Johnson’s grandmother identified him as the man who opened fire on a Tacoma police officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez inside a three-story house in the 400 block of East 52nd Street. The officer and a female colleague had been dispatched to the house to investigate a domestic dispute. Chief Don Ramsdell said the female officer returned fire before retreating from the house with Johnson’s wife. It was unclear if her shots hit Johnson.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Ramsdell on Thursday declined to release Johnson’s identity.
A member of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department SWAT unit later shot Johnson dead during a standoff at the house.
Last year, Johnson was cited for fourth degree assault and unlawful display of a firearm, according to Tacoma Municipal Court records. The charge stemmed from a confrontation at a medical marijuana outlet.
Johnson had tried to purchase marijuana from the same place before, but lacked proper documentation, records state. On May 10, 2015, Johnson tried again. He was ordered to leave, and escorted outside by an employee. Johnson argued, then lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun tucked into his pants, records state.
The employee kept trying to make Johnson leave; in response, Johnson threw a punch. A struggle followed. The handgun fell to the ground. The employee held Johnson until a witness picked up the gun.
Johnson received a deferred prosecution, based on completion of an 8-hour anger management workshop, and two years of law-abiding behavior. Records show he met that requirement in November 2015. However, he did not pay court costs as ordered, leading to a bench warrant, issued in March 2016.
Family court records suggest that Johnson’s teen years were spent in a home marred by a contentious and bitter divorce. He was the oldest of four siblings. His parents separated in 1994. Records indicate that he had problems with school attendance. At the time, he was attending Puyallup High School, where he was reportedly active in basketball and track.
The same records state that he was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary in June 1995. Johnson reported that he and a friend stole jewelry from a neighbor’s house.
Records indicate that the divorce created a schism – the younger children preferred to stay with their mother, while Bruce and his younger brother wanted to stay with their father. Court records from the divorce show continuing fights that lasted until 2015. A guardian ad litem writing in 1995 described the father as, “just damn mean.” Records show the mother sought restraining orders against the father and accused him of verbal and physical abuse.
Josephine Bailey is Johnson’s grandmother.
The walls of her home in Tacoma’s Hilltop are lined with the smiling faces of four generations of family. One face that is missing is Johnson’s.
“He just seemed to be a troubled person,” Bailey said Thursday morning from her living room.
Hours earlier, she said, the family learned Johnson was the man involved in a shootout with Tacoma police that left one officer dead.
“We couldn’t believe he’d do something that way,” Bailey said. “We knew he was trouble, but we didn’t think he’d do anything like this.”
Inside the barricaded East Side home with Johnson were his children, his 6-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, Bailey said. At least one of the children saw their dad shoot the police officer, Bailey said.
Johnson’s mother, Corlin, is distraught, Bailey said. Corlin lives not far from the house where Johnson was shot, according to Bailey. Johnson and his wife were living in the home where he was killed, Bailey said.
Two police officers went to the home just before 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a verbal argument. They knocked on the front door.
“A very short time later,” the uninjured officer called for priority backup, according to Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool. Almost immediately, a “shots fired” call went out over the radio.
Kristi Croskey, who owns the East Side Tacoma home and had been letting Johnson and his wife and two kids stay there as long as he paid the utilities, said she got a call from the police on Wednesday night asking if she had an extra set of keys to the house. Johnson had locked his wife out of the home and the police had been called, Croskey said.
She tried calling his cell phone several times and it went straight to voice mail.
“He never has his phone off and it never goes straight to voicemail because he’s a barber, he always has his phone on,” Croskey said.
When Croskey got there, she gave Johnson’s wife a hug and talked to the police. They hadn’t yet made contact with him, and at that point, the situation wasn’t tense, Croskey said.
When she got there, she asked police if Johnson was going to be arrested and tried to figure out what was going on.
“They said no, they just wanted to let him know he can’t lock his wife out,” Croskey said, “and I said, ‘Cool, let me go let him know I’m opening the door so he doesn’t feel intimidated.’”
Croskey went to the door and yelled to Johnson that she was unlocking it. The house is a split-level: when you enter, you enter on a landing with stairs leading upstairs to the main level and downstairs to the basement. When she got inside, Croskey noticed a chair and a piece of wood near the door, as if he’d been trying to barricade it.
Croskey was going to head upstairs, she said, but something told her to turn around and go back down. She headed for the basement.
As soon as she did, she heard the officer come up the stairs and enter the house. The officer started walking up toward the main floor, identifying himself along the way and telling Johnson that he just wanted to talk with him.
Immediately after that, gunfire. Three shots rang out at first, Croskey said.
“When the gunfire started, the officer pushed the wife and his partner out (of the house) and asked to call for backup,” Croskey recalled. “I was scrambling downstairs trying to find a place to hide. I ran into the laundry room, it didn’t have a door on it so I didn’t feel safe, so I went into the bathroom and I barricaded myself in the bathroom.”
In a panic, Croskey silenced her phone, made three posts on Facebook, and called two people to let them know where she was and what was going on.
After the initial three shots, three more rang out. And then, what sounded like gunfire from a rifle.
“I don’t believe he meant to kill anyone, I honestly believe that he shot in the air initially and I believe he likely thought his wife said something about there were guns in the house, “ Croskey said.
“Bruce is dead,” she said. “They didn’t have another choice. He was using his child as a shield so there was nothing that they could do. Both of his kids – he had them barricaded in the house with them and he was using them as a shield.”
Croskey said Johnson had been working at Sam & Terry’s on the Hilltop for at least a year. He had taken over for another barber that Croskey used to see, and they would have good conversations together. Before that, they had known each other in passing since both attended the same church, but it was really in the last year that they grew close.
Johnson was gregarious and charming, and emphatic, Croskey said. He spoke with his hands, often gesticulating broadly when he spoke. He lit up the room when he walked into it and drew people to him. He was kind and a good guy, Croskey said.
Croskey is a retired social worker who has also been a therapist and counselor. She said she would have known if there were signs of mental illness or drug abuse coming from Johnson, but she never saw any. He was positive and loving, she said.
“He was really talented, smart, articulate, handsome, handsome, handsome ... he was one of the good guys,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to go away thinking he was some crazed lunatic. Whatever sparked him to that point, whatever took him over that edge, that’s between him and God at this point but I knew him as a kind and gentle man.”
Croskey said she had no idea that she or the officers were walking into a dangerous situation.
“I wouldn’t have put myself in harm’s way and I wouldn’t have put anyone else in harm’s way,” she said. “If I would have known there were guns there, he wouldn’t have been there.
“This is a tragedy all the way around and I think the unfortunate piece and the message I want to be heard very clearly is in a situation where domestic violence is involved ... it is important that those that are the first responders know exactly what they’re walking into because as far as I’m concerned they walked into a booby trap, I walked into a booby trap, if he used his own kids as human shields, only the grace of God got me out of there alive.”
Johnson was killed by police gunfire early Thursday after an 11-hour standoff at the home.
A SWAT team rescued the children about 3:20 a.m. from the three-story house, according to Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.
Bailey wasn’t surprised police were called to the home for reports of domestic violence, she said. Her grandson was abusive toward his wife, she said.
Johnson worked at Sam and Terry’s Barbershop at South 11 Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A man at the business Thursday morning confirmed Johnson worked there, but said he didn’t know him well. He guessed Johnson had worked there roughly six to eight months.
The last time Bailey saw her grandson was roughly a year ago, she said, adding he only came around when he wanted something from her. Johnson was the oldest of his siblings, she said.
“He had a chip on his shoulder for some reason,” she said.
Bailey repeatedly described her grandson as “troubled” saying when her close-knit family got together for gatherings, it wasn’t uncommon for Johnson to “start something.”
The family was gathering on Tacoma’s East Side Thursday morning to support each other, Bailey said. She also was grieving for the police officer who was killed.
“It’s not just us hurting, they’re hurting too,” Bailey said.
Staff writers Sean Robinson, Brynn Grimley, Candice Ruud and Adam Lynn contributed to this report.
