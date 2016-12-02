Western State employee accused of fondling patients

A Western State Hospital employee has been accused of fondling patients at the inpatient psychiatric facility in Lakewood.
Pierce County prosecutors charged Christopher Conley, 48, with four counts of indecent liberties Thursday.
He was a psychiatric security attendant at the time the patients reported the alleged crimes in May.
Conley resigned July 14, the state Department of Social and Health Services said in a statement Friday.
The staff member was placed on alternate assignment on May 16 and then placed on home assignment May 23, where he remained until he resigned on July 14, 2016.
“Patient safety and protection has been one of my top priorities since fully taking over the duties of CEO in mid-May,” said Cheryl Strange, WSH CEO. “In this particular case, the staff member who allegedly abused the patients was not immediately moved from direct patient care. The staff member responsible for removing him from patient care was held accountable as allowed by Collective Bargaining Labor Agreement.”The State Department of Social and Health Services said in a statement
spokeswoman said the agency expected to release information about Conley’s employment status Friday.
His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 15. Court records did not list an attorney for him.
According to charging papers:
Four patients said they were victims of the inappropriate behavior by Conley, including sexual touching and sexual comments, on various occasions in April and May.
The hospital learned about the allegations May 8, and Lakewood police investigated.
The patients said they feared Conley would retaliate against them for reporting him, and that he threatened them with extending their stays at the hospital.
Conley also gave them candy, and told them he expected to be able to touch them inappropriately.
The fondling happened in a TV room, a linen closet and on a patio at the facility, they said.
“The patients reported the defendant bragged to them that he knew the ‘blind spots’ of the cameras on the ward,” deputy prosecutor Erica Eggertsen wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause.
Police don’t think Conley knew about the reach of a camera across the ward from the linen closet, which they said showed him going inside the closet with a patient in April.
Surveillance video also showed Conley rubbing that patient’s back, police said.
A News Tribune database compiled from public records lists Conley’s 2015 salary as $52,700.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
