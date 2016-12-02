Shooter was fired from iconic barbershop before fatal incident

The man who fatally shot a Tacoma police officer Wednesday was fired from his job at a local barbershop the morning of the incident, the shop’s owner said Friday.
Bruce R. Johnson II had been behaving strangely and “speaking in riddles” a day earlier — the culmination of increasingly odd actions over the previous few weeks, said Damon Daniels, owner of Sam & Terry’s barber shop in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood.
“November, that’s when things just kind of spiraled for him in some respect,” Daniels said Friday. “Wednesday is when I terminated him because he wasn’t there to open the shop.”
Daniels said he told Johnson of the firing by voice mail and text Wednesday morning, but got no response.
He doesn’t believe the decision led directly to the fatal shooting of officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez; Johnson had been deteriorating for weeks, Daniels said.
Gutierrez, 45, was fatally shot as he tried to defuse a domestic violence incident at the East Side home where Johnson and the woman believed to be his wife were living.
An 11-hour standoff followed. Johnson, who had held his two children hostage for much of the night and refused to surrender, was killed by a single shot from a marksman’s bullet.
Daniels, son of the late Sam Daniels, founder of the iconic Hilltop barber shop, said he and his employees were shocked by the incident and the officer’s death.
“The officer is foremost in my thoughts,” Daniels said. “All he was doing was his job. I can’t tell you how heartbroken I am. The barbershop is in support of the community, the officers and their families.”
Johnson had worked at the shop for about eight months, Daniels said. Sam Daniels made the hiring decision earlier this year, shortly before he died in April.
“(My dad) had interviewed him before he died,” Damon Daniels said. “He thought (Johnson) would be a good addition to the team.”
At the beginning, according to Daniels, Johnson, who went by the nickname “Zeus,” was OK — but he soon fell into conflicts with co-workers. He had to be told not to steal walk-in customers from other barbers — a violation of the team approach that defines the shop.
Occasionally, Johnson called Daniels at random, or left voice mails that appeared to be recordings of Johnson telling customers to get out.
Earlier in November, Daniels found a shotgun shell in the back room of the shop, and told Johnson it wasn’t acceptable to bring a firearm to work.
Daniels also heard a complaint from a customer who had visited the shop a week before the shooting. Johnson had started cutting the customer’s hair, and simply disappeared for half an hour. The customer came back the next day, and Johnson finished the job — badly. The customer returned once more and had another barber redo the cut.
The final straw for Daniels came Tuesday, Daniels said. Johnson had been scheduled to open the shop that morning, but didn’t appear. Daniels found out and called him.
Over the phone, Johnson apologized. Daniels urged him to be honest, to just say whether he could make it in the mornings to open the shop.
“I got it,” Johnson said.
Four hours later, Johnson called Daniels again, “speaking in riddles.” According to Daniels, Johnson kept saying, “God is good, Damon. God is good.”
“I told him, ‘Zeus, I’m not sure what you mean,’ ” Daniels recalled.
“Man, man, God is good, God is good,” Johnson replied.
At that point, the call dropped. Daniels tried to call Johnson back, and got no answer.
“This conversation was really strange,” Daniels said. “I never heard from him again.”
The next day — Wednesday — Johnson failed to open the shop again. Daniels left him a voice mail message, saying he’d changed the security code, that Johnson was terminated and that he’d have to bring the key back.
Daniels followed up with a text message saying the same thing, but Johnson never responded.
Many details of Johnson’s actions leading up to the shooting remained unclear Friday.
A family member issued a brief statement on Facebook, asking for privacy but saying little more. Johnson’s father, listed in public records as a Tacoma resident, has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
Public records show a succession of eviction notices between 2009 and 2015 tied to Johnson and the woman believed to be his wife. The notices are linked to six addresses in Tacoma, Puyallup and Lakewood. Each notice cited accumulated unpaid rent.
Tacoma resident Kristi Croskey, owner of the house where Wednesday’s shooting took place, said she allowed Johnson and his partner to live in the house rent-free, as long as the couple paid utility bills.
