Teen injured in hit-and-run near Puyallup; woman charged

A 16-year-old boy was walking across a gas station parking lot near Puyallup when he was struck by a car.
The driver then fled without checking on him.
Now, an 18-year-old woman is being held on $10,000 bail after pleading not guilty to first-degree assault and felony hit and run for the Nov. 30 incident.
The boy suffered serious injuries, must wear a neck brace and is “immobilized,” records show.
The collision happened at a convenience store at 160th Street East and Canyon Road East.
“The video showed the defendant driving at 20 to 30 mph prior to striking the victim,” according to charging papers. “The victim can be seen in the video flying several feet into the air.”
The woman is then seen leaving the scene.
When deputies spoke with her after the crash, she allegedly told them her brakes failed and she was waiting until she knew the boy was OK before coming forward.
