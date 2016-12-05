Shots fired into Bonney Lake sheriff’s station

Someone shot up a sheriff’s station in Bonney Lake over the weekend while two deputies were inside, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
No one was injured.
Investigators believe the station was targeted since the gunman appears to have parked a vehicle, walked into the parking lot and opened fire into the building with three marked patrol cars in plain sight.
Five bullets struck a window.
The incident happened about 10:20 p.m. Saturday at the Foothills station, 11106 214th Ave. E.
No one has been arrested.
“This crime is a direct attack on our deputies. But it is also an attack on the entire community,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said.
“If you attack the people who keep citizens safe, you attack the foundation of safety in the community. Whatever the motivation for this action, it is dangerous and it is flat unacceptable. If someone has the twisted idea that this is an opportune time to strike out at law enforcement, they will learn that they are sorely mistaken.”
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments