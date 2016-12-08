Gig Harbor teen died of morphine poisoning; stepmom charged

A Gig Harbor teenager stopped breathing in June, a day after his stepmother gave him the wrong medication.
Dylan Creighton, 15, was taken to Tacoma General Hospital June 24. He was pronounced dead two days later.
Now, the medication mix-up has prompted Pierce County prosecutors to charge Karen Inskip with second-degree manslaughter. The 49-year-old woman is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 16.
The Medical Examiner’s Office said Dylan died of morphine poisoning and ruled his death an accident.
Instep allegedly told investigators she mistakenly gave her stepson her own oxycodone pills rather than the teenager’s prescription for ADHD.
No oxycodone was found in Dylan’s system.
“When she learned of the error, she did not contact medical aid for 12 hours until (he) was unresponsive,” according to charging papers.
Pierce County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Clark, said the delay in seeking medical help reduced Dylan’s chance of survival.
