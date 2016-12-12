Extra DUI patrols coming to Pierce County streets

Additional DUI emphasis patrols aimed at keeping Pierce County roads safe during the holidays kick off Thursday.
The Washington Traffic Safety Commission said additional law enforcement officers will patrol the streets through Jan. 1.
Participating agencies include police from Bonney Lake, Dupont, Fife, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Milton, Puyallup, Ruston, Steilacoom, Sumner, Tacoma and University Place, as well as the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and the State Patrol.
Fatal crashes involving DUIs in Washington have continued to climb in recent years.
Last year, there were 51 fatal crashes involving just alcohol, 51 fatal crashes involving one drug or less than the legal alcohol limit of 0.08 and 146 fatal crashes involving a driver who tested positive for alcohol and drugs, according to Safety Commission statistics.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
