Firefighters put out blaze at Italian restaurant in Tacoma

Firefighters responded to a blaze Monday at Bella Nina’s Ristorante Italiano in Tacoma.
Battalion Chief Allen Estes said crews were called to the fire about 9:30 a.m., at the restaurant at 6218 Sixth Ave.
It was an electrical blaze that started in the kitchen, he said.
About 10:15 a.m. he said the fire was out. No one was injured.
Sixth Avenue was closed as crews responded. Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said just before 11 a.m. that he expected at least part of the road to open shortly.
Crews were still working on hot spots, he said, which meant the road wouldn’t completely open for a bit.
While signs identified the building as Bella Nina’s, Meinecke said he wasn’t sure if it was an active restaurant.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
