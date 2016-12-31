Federal Way shooting might have been over stolen property

A 21-year-old man was shot following a confrontation Saturday morning at a Federal Way apartment complex.
The victim, who has life-threatening injuries, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said Federal Way police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock
Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 32100 block of 46th Place SW at around 3:30 a.m.
The victim, who was attending a gathering there, was shot following a confrontation over possible stolen property, Schrock said. Detectives were on the scene early Saturday morning conducting an investigation.
“This is not a random incident,” Schrock said. “Witnesses are cooperating with detectives to obtain suspect information.”
Roughly half an hour after the shooting residents in the 4200 block SW 323th Street reported the sounds of a person entering a lake. That area is between both Lake Lorene and Lake Jean and approximately 1,000 feet from the shooting location.
South King Fire & Rescue responded and conducted a search. Nothing was found in the lake.
“Police cannot confirm this is directly related to the shooting, however, that cannot but be ruled out,” Schrock said.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
