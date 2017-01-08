Crime

January 8, 2017 10:07 AM

Puyallup hospital partially evacuated for police investigation

Staff report

Puyallup Police tweeted Sunday morning that they have closed the main gate of Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup and evacuated the main floor for an investigation.

The police department tweeted that a hazardous device squad and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on site investigating a parked vehicle.

Good Samaritan tweeted that the hospital remains open during the investigation, advising patients to use the emergency entrance.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

