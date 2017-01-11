Man accused of molesting, photographing young girl for years

A Kent man was arraigned Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court, charged with molesting a girl multiple times over six years and photographing the abuse.
Thomas Carroll Johnson, 64, faces one count of first-degree child molestation and three counts of first-degree depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $100,000.
According to charging documents:
A Gig Harbor computer store found child pornography on a hard drive Johnson dropped off to have data recovered.
Sheriff’s detectives got a search warrant to investigate the drive, finding photos from 2004 and 2008 in which a distinctive ring and wristwatch were visible.
An identical ring and wristwatch were found in Johnson’s home.
Also found in the home was a hard drive with more than 200 videos, including child pornography, and photos Johnson allegedly took of the girl in which the ring again is visible.
Police contacted the girl in the photos. Now 21, she said she doesn’t remember being molested or being photographed by Johnson.
Kenny Ocker
